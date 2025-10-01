All four towers of the bridge mounted with CCH

The sheer scale and masterful engineering of the New Demerara River Crossing is enough to leave anyone in awe, and yet the designers envisioned more than just function; they wanted a symbol of something distinctly Guyanese that would crown this monumental structure.

Construction of one of the crowns

Rising from the bridge’s twin towers, four replicas of the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH), Guyana’s second-highest national award, will stand as guardians of the skyline. Each crown measures 5.2 metres in height and 5.4 metres in diameter, weighing nearly 12 tonnes, a feat of artistry and engineering in itself.

The crown being assembled

As night falls, the illuminated crowns will cast their glow across the horizon, serving not only as a beacon of light but also as a symbol of achievement, resilience, and national pride for generations to come.

The US$260 million cable-stayed bridge, now 100% complete, has endured rigorous load testing to guarantee its strength, safety, and durability. Built to last a century, it represents a bold step forward, replacing the ageing floating structure and ushering in safer, faster, and more efficient connectivity for thousands of daily commuters.

CCH replica being mounted

Despite delays and challenges, the bridge now stands ready, a towering testament to the birth of a new spirit of development in Guyana.

The New Demerara River Crossing at night

On Sunday, our nation will unite in a vibrant celebration, Guyanese coming together from all ten regions to mark the momentous occasion of its official commissioning, led by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who will embark on a symbolic walk across the bridge from the eastern entrance, culminating in a breathtaking display of grand fireworks that will illuminate the sky and our spirits.

All are invited to witness this historic occasion.