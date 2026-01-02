All miners and stakeholders – Updating of personal records

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) hereby requires all miners and stakeholders, including traders, to present themselves at the Commission’s office for the purpose of updating their personal records.

Such records include, but are not limited to, mailing address, electronic mail address(es), telephone contact number(s), and banking details. The obligation to ensure that this information is accurate and current rests solely with the licence or permit holder.

All updates must be completed no later than 31 January 2026. Non-compliance with this requirement shall result in the suspension of the relevant licence(s) and/or permit(s).

Commissioner, Guyana Geology & Mines Commission.