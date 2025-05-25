“All of it belongs to Guyana”- President Ali

-urges Venezuela to respect ICJ provisional measures

–as hundreds of Guyanese converge for a patriotic concert

Hundreds of Guyanese gathered in Anna Regina on Saturday evening for a patriotic concert, sending a clear message that Essequibo will always belong to Guyana.

The event, hosted by the Government of Guyana, was a rallying cry of unity and national pride that sent a clear message that Guyana will not be intimidated by Venezuela’s planned sham elections, in which it has threatened to illegally elect a governor for the Essequibo region.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the crowd

Citizens, young and old, waved the Golden Arrowhead and chanted “Essequibo is we own” as cultural performances by local dance groups and artists and messages of solidarity filled the evening.

Addressing the crowd, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, issued a firm statement that Guyana will not yield not an inch of its 83,000 square miles of its sovereignty to Venezuela.

The president reminded that the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is yet to give its final ruling in the border controversy, has been consistent with its provisional rulings. These rulings have demanded that Venezuela must refrain from taking actions that would escalate the situation in the Essequibo region which has been under control by Guyana for decades.

Specifically, on May 1, 2025 the ICJ ordered Venezuela not to hold or prepare for elections in the territory, pending the court’s final decision on the border controversy. The court also ordered both parties to refrain from any actions that might aggravate or extend the controversy or make it more difficult to resolve.

However, the president said that, “There have been increased activities from Venezuela that have caused us to be on high alert … actions that are in blatant breach of peace, international rule, international security order and what the Argyle Agreement stands for.

“… this man-made controversy invented by Venezuela will be appropriately dealt with at the ICJ — no other way; no other means because we are sure of what is ours and Essequibo is ours. must respect our sovereignty, our borders, and the authority of the International Court of Justice,” he declared, reinforcing Guyana’s unwavering position on the territorial controversy.

President Ali denounced Venezuela’s campaign of provocation and misinformation, informing the gathering that Guyana will stand on the right side of law and will not be intimidated or coerced. Instead, he said the nation will continue to pursue a peaceful resolution through international law and diplomacy, even while remaining firm in the defense of its territorial integrity.

“Tonight we will demonstrate our culture, we will demonstrate in dance and music, we will demonstrate what binds us together as a nation and we will showcase — not with weapons — our love, our culture and our peaceful nature, who we are [and] what we stand for.”

He also assured the gathering that Guyana enjoys strong support from the international community including from CARICOM, the Commonwealth, the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the United Nations Security Council — all have condemned Venezuela’s continued aggression.

“Essequibo is not up for negotiation,” the president firmly underscored, reminding that, “Our borders were settled in 1899 and the ICJ is the only forum for any dispute, not aggression, not propaganda, not elections.”

The 1899 Arbitral Award, which Venezuela seeks to nullify, has long been recognised internationally as the definitive settlement of the boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela. Guyana maintains that this award is legally binding and that any attempts by Venezuela to alter this agreement unilaterally are illegitimate.

“Today in one voice, all of Guyana say to Venezuela: you are dead wrong. And all of it belongs to all of Guyana… we will not bend, we shall not bend and we are strong [together],” the commander in chief strongly stated.

The concert saw the attendance by the Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, cabinet ministers, members of the joint services, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and members of the diplomatic community, among other dignitaries. Their presence reflected the united front of the government and the people of Guyana,, sending a clear message to Venezuela that Guyana stands ready in unity to defend its sovereignty.

