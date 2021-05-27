Search

Ambassador Designate to Washington and GO-Invest CEO meet to discuss investment opportunities

May 27, 2021

Ambassador Designate to Washington, United States of America Mr. Samuel A.A Hinds, former President and Prime Minister of Guyana, today met with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO-Invest Dr. Peter Ramsaroop.

Mr. Hinds and Dr. Ramsaroop examined areas of interest with the Federal Government of the USA and its agencies.

The discussions focused on the marketing of various investment opportunities Guyana has with the USA in the areas of Agriculture, ICT, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance.

These opportunities are in keeping with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s national development agenda, which is guiding the Administration’s developmental plans across the country.

Dr. Ramsaroop highlighted the need for Guyana to maximise on all opportunities across key sectors. He pointed to the nexus between our national transformation agenda and investors’ interests in Guyana, as outlined by President Ali, to achieving a prosperous Guyana.

