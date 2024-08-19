Amerindian leaders urged to seize opportunities at NTC Conference

Leaders of Amerindian villages are being encouraged to fully embrace the opportunities presented at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, currently taking place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The five-day event, which began on Monday, was launched with a powerful message from NTC Chairman, Toshao Derrick John, urging leaders to prioritise community development.

NTC Chairman, Toshao Derrick John

John emphasised the unique platform that Guyana provides for its Indigenous leaders, urging them to use it to effect meaningful change.

“Guyana is the only country that gives Indigenous leaders this opportunity, and we should be proud of that. I hope you use this opportunity wisely. Let us not fail our people, use every moment of your time to think about the people,” he stated.

Toshao John expressed his gratitude to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his leadership, praising the administration’s dedication to supporting Amerindian communities.

He noted that the current phase of national transformation is providing Amerindian communities with unprecedented access to resources, helping to turn long-standing aspirations into reality.

“In the past we had ideas, we had plans but we didn’t have the resources. Today, we have resources that are able to support and make us transferable and our ideas into reality,” he reflected.

A significant aspect of the conference will be the selection of regional representatives to form the executive body of the NTC.

These representatives will ensure that government-allocated resources are effectively used to promote development in Amerindian communities nationwide.

The NTC Conference got underway at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday

The leader emphasised the importance of choosing qualified and capable individuals for these roles, as they will bear the responsibility for advancing their communities over the next three years.

“These resources are very important and we need to utilise these resources in a way that will bring benefits and transform the lives of our people. Accountability and transparency are very critical,” he stressed.

Held under the theme ‘Astute Leadership for Amerindian Development,’ the NTC Conference is expected to foster strategic planning and action, reinforcing the council’s commitment to supporting village leaders in improving the livelihoods of Amerindian residents.

