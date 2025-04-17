Gov’t implements additional measures to assist Reg. 2 rice farmers

ferry toll removed for trucks transporting paddy, rice

additional millers engaged to purchase paddy

The Government of Guyana, in an effort to further reduce financial burdens and production costs for rice farmers on the Essequibo Coast, has implemented a number of additional measures following a series of consultations between the Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, millers, and other stakeholders.

During a meeting on Wednesday with rice farmers, millers, and truck operators at the Anna Regina Secondary School, Minister Mustapha said that the government recognized that farmers needed assistance and has been working to ensure production costs are reduced and that farmers receive maximum prices for their paddy.

He explained that while the government is already working with the millers to ensure farmers benefit from $4,000 per bag of paddy, rice farmers from the Essequibo Coast incur additional transportation costs. He informed the farmers that, following consultations with stakeholders, a decision had been made to forgo those costs.

“Truck drivers who are transporting paddy or rice will no longer have to pay to cross on the ferry. We met with the relevant authorities, and as of yesterday (Tuesday), I believe that the system took effect. This covers to and fro. With this intervention, the farmers will have to benefit. So, the cost for transportation will have to be reduced,” he explained.

He also said that the government was able to engage millers to resolve the issues farmers were facing as it relates to queuing up at the mills to sell their paddy.

“The Vice President met with the millers from the region, who agreed to take in the paddy. We also have a new buyer from Region Three who has agreed to buy paddy. One miller in the region indicated that he has an issue with his mill that is expected to be resolved in five days, so he will also take in paddy. When we did the calculation based on what the millers agreed to take in, all of the paddy on the Coast was accounted for, so we’ll clear the Coast,” the minister noted.

While responding to concerns of spoilage while waiting to sell their paddy to the mills, Minister Mustapha said that an assessment will be done to determine the losses, and then a decision will be taken on the way forward.

Additional drying facilities

Minister Mustapha said that the government is also looking at the possibility of establishing a facility to help farmers dry their paddy.

“We had a situation on the Essequibo Coast where some regular buyers were unable to take in paddy because they did not have the capacity. This is why we have to look to develop a system on the Coast where we can have drying facilities so that farmers can benefit. This system will be able to accommodate approximately 500,000 bags of paddy. We can work out a system to determine the best management system, maybe a consortium of farmers. I was speaking to the President about it. This is not to take away business from anyone. We are ensuring that we promote higher yields and a maximum price for farmers’ paddy. This is why the government recently intervened. Although there is the world market price, every bag of paddy sold to the millers, we are contributing to ensure farmers receive $4,000 per bag.. Our projection for this crop is about 9,000,000 bags of paddy because 232,000 acres were cultivated for the first crop of 2025,” he explained.

With production levels increasing, Minister Mustapha also said that additional avenues will be explored to assist with securing additional markets for Guyana’s rice.

“We have to find more markets because our production is increasing. When we look at the figures from last year and compare them to the same period this year, we exported 25% more rice. The farmers are producing more, so we are also considering looking to engage additional resources to assist with securing additional markets around the world,” he explained.

Minister Mustapha also said that the fertilizer assistance that was announced last December by President Irfaan Ali will be available in time for the second crop. He said that tenders for the supply have been advertised and that farmers will receive a bag of fertilizer per acre.

