Amerindian women supplying craft to Four Points by Sheraton – President Ali

The modern, hotel scheduled for August completion

Early on Thursday morning, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali conducted an on-site inspection of the modern, 172-room Four Points by Sheraton being constructed in Houston on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

During his inspection, the president was informed that not only is the modern hotel contributing to Georgetown’s transforming skyline, but Amerindian women are earning an income for their craft.

Early Thursday morning, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali inspected the construction work on the modern hotel

From baskets, to the craft on the wall, some 10 women from the Amerindian village of Santa Aratak are producing local craft that will be showcased to thousands of visitors when they visit Guyana.

“This is fantastic … and they [would] also have an entire section of the building dedicated to Guyanese work, arts and culture and of course everything Guyana,” the president expressed with satisfaction.

He further underscored that, “this is a key aspect of what the designers were able to incorporate — having that indigenous artistic identity.”

When completed, the hotel will feature a restaurant, bars, an outdoor pool, well as 16,000-square feet of meeting space and 25,000-square feet of retail area.

The head of state was told that the new hotel is scheduled for an August completion, with furnishing and landscaping to be carried out soon.

Speaking on the government’s holistic vision, President Ali said that, “[in] this entire area, you’re going to [see] a massive investment in the next year in a drainage system from here going all the way back to Georgetown.”

This includes constructing a nature walk from the Houston area all the way to Georgetown.

President Ali outlining the government’s vision for the corridor

According to President Ali, all the roads and pavements will be enhanced along this stretch, while a concrete drainage system will be established to enhance aesthetics.

“And we will be creating little hubs for all the local shops that can be in areas that are touristic,” the president said, adding that, “as we build a new city [in] the next five years, the city is going to be a real botanical city with the drainage systems.”

President Ali said this will be completed by extensive public education geared toward promoting cleanliness in the city.

Additionally, a massive housing scheme will also be established along this stretch, adding to the transformation of the city’s landscape.

The project is led by Tama Investments LLC and has an estimated cost of US$33.3 million and is part of the government’s drive to have at least 2,000 hotel rooms available to support the country’s economic expansion.

Scene from the inspection on Thursday morning Scene from the inspection on Thursday morning Scene from the inspection on Thursday morning Scene from the inspection on Thursday morning Scene from the inspection on Thursday morning A side view of the brand new hotel

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

