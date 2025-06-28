An Empowered Nation: 68 more persons Graduate from BIT

In a world where women are often encouraged to avoid physically demanding careers, 24-year-old Donelli Goddette is redefining what is possible.

Donelli Goddette, Best Graduating Student in Electrical Installation

Goddette, a recent graduate of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme at the Buxton Practical Instruction Centre, recently completed an intensive Electrical Installation course and topped her class. Out of a group of 20 students, she distinguished herself through her commitment, skill, and determination to challenge gender norms.

“I saw myself drawn to a lot of physical pursuits, so electrical installation was a step for me. It was something I felt I needed to do,” Goddette said, reflecting on her journey.

While many who enrolled in BIT programmes do so in search of new job opportunities or formal qualifications, Goddette had a more personal reason. Living with her sister, she often refers to herself as the “man of the home”, a role she embraces not out of necessity, but with pride. For her, mastering a trade such as electrical installation is about independence and empowerment.

Goddette sees her new skills as a way to contribute more meaningfully to society. While in the classroom, she told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she identified a few projects that she wanted to embark upon.

On Friday, Goddette was among 68 graduates who crossed the stage at the Buxton Practical Instruction Centre, receiving certification in a range of fields including Electrical Installation, Information Technology, Furniture Making, and Food Preparation.

The BIT Training has been expanding its reach and impact across Guyana. Over the past five years, more than 13,000 citizens have benefited from technical and vocational training under the programme. In 2025, the government allocated $677.5 million to train a further 2,397 individuals nationwide.

The government has also been strengthening its commitment to providing opportunities for Guyanese women to upskill in traditionally male-dominated fields. In March 2025, 20 women started a two-year apprenticeship programme focused on electrical installations and basic solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.