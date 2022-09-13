Annandale residents to benefit from improved infrastructure, other interventions

Residents of Annandale, East Coast Demerara, will benefit from notable improvements to the area’s drainage and irrigation system, infrastructure, as well as security and other measures being put in place.

This was disclosed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, at a follow up community outreach on Monday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

This is mere days after His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali paid a visit to the area and listened to the residents’ concerns. The President committed to organising interventions in these areas.

Minister Croal assured residents that plans are in place to meet their needs.

He disclosed that as part of a tripartite arrangement, all roads within the area will be rehabilitated into asphaltic concrete, and concrete in some instances.

“The ministries are finalising the list of roads that are going out to tender within weeks. It is envisaged that local contractors will be involved in the project.” he said.

During the President’s walkabout on Friday, residents had aired concerns about the safety of the area, given a recent string of robberies that left persons uneasy.

To combat this, Minister Croal said through the Central Housing and Planning Authority, street lights will immediately and strategically be placed within the Annandale North, Sand Reef and Marshon area.

Additionally, he stated that a police outpost is already in the works to improve security, estimated to become a reality within a month.

Residents turned out in their numbers to interact with the ministers

In addressing issues related to drainage and irrigation, Minister Croal said that works will continue on the main drainage area, with cleaning of the internal drains set to commence as early as Friday.

In keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s policy of fostering employment from within the communities, the minister disclosed that residents of Annandale will be recruited to provide the labour for these projects.

Further, the minister addressed the issue of the 15 squatters in the area, noting that within three months, the CHPA will be working on the construction of 15 low-income houses to facilitate these families.

“You will be able to be relocated to an environment in which you will be able to benefit from a title for your land. You will also be able to get water and electricity in a legal manner, and you will be able to have that safe space for your families,” he explained.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

Also in attendance was Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall who expressed the importance of providing avenues for persons to make a living.

“It is important for us to build wholesome communities. You have seen the transformation so far, in just two years. Guyana is looking very different, and we would like for you to be part of this development. With the investments we will make in community infrastructure in Annandale, this community will be transformed. Little by little, all your desires will be met,” the minister related.

