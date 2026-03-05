Another 125 join Guyana media academy

Another 125 individuals, including participants from as far as the hinterland regions, will commence studies at the Guyana Media and Communications Academy (GMCA) beginning tomorrow.

The GMCA, an initiative of the Department of Public Affairs under the Office of the Prime Minister, has produced dozens of young professionals who have taken up careers in the profession at private and state media houses.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy

At the orientation ceremony for the fifth cohort of students at the Windjammer Hotel in Kingston on Thursday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, highlighted that the academy was established primarily to provide opportunities for individuals to upskill or begin careers in media and communication.

He said he wants to ensure participants have a highly interactive experience with facilitators throughout the training programme.

Persons attending the orientation ceremony

“We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop continuously wherever you believe is the best place for you,” the minister stated.

Former student Fusha Loncke said attending the academy gave her more confidence and allowed her to believe in herself.

Fusha Loncke

Another pass student, Delroy Mark, is thankful for the opportunity to participate. He encouraged the incoming students to embrace the opportunity before them.

“Learn as much as you can and prepare yourself to tell the Guyana story with accuracy, professionalism, and excellence”, he emphasised.

Delroy Marks