Another 30 Region Six residents receive steel and cement vouchers

Thirty residents of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have received steel and cement vouchers from the Ministry of Housing and Water aimed at easing financial burdens for prospective homeowners.

The vouchers which cost $225,000 each were distributed during a “Dream Realised” housing drive in Corriverton. They will help residents access essential building materials as they begin constructing their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal addressing residents

Under the initiative, landowners constructing homes valued at $6 million or less will receive 80 lengths of ½ inch steel rods, 60 lengths of 3/8 inch steel rods, and one sling of cement.

Those constructing homes valued between $6 million and $25 million will receive two slings of cement.

The recipients expressed immense appreciation for this much-needed assistance.

Minister Croal and Ranjeet Balprashad

Davindranauth Sewnauth, a father and husband, shared how the voucher will significantly impact his family’s life.

“Being a young guy coming up in society now, and now starting to build and hoping to build a life for your family, this (the voucher) goes quite a far way in helping you accomplish that goal” he said.

Other recipients, such as Ranjeet Balprashad, praised the government for implementing an impactful programme.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority Sherwyn Greaves and Davindranauth Sewnauth

“I find that the government is doing something really good for people and it’s helping out a lot of people…Cement is a lot of money you have to spend (to buy it) so it helps out” Balprashad explained.

The vouchers can be redeemed at specified suppliers within six months, all of whom are required to sell the construction materials at the same price.

Staff from the Central Housing and Planning Authority assisting residents

In his remarks, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal assured residents of the government’s commitment to fostering a brighter future for all Guyanese.

“I want to say to you that the government is working hard to ensure that everyone has access to basic services in other sectors and an equally important (sector) is housing and water”

Staff from the Central Housing and Planning Authority assisting residents

Since the programme’s inception, the Ministry of Housing and Water has issued over $29 million in vouchers in Region Six.

The initiative is the brainchild of President Dr Irfaan Ali, who first announced it during the opening of the International Building Expo 2022. It aims to make homeownership more affordable and enhance the quality of life for Guyanese.

