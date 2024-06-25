Another 37 Laing Avenue families get housing grants

Another 37 families from Laing Avenue, Georgetown each received $250,000 for home repairs through the government’s home improvement programme.

Each beneficiary also received an additional $100,000 to cover the labour expenses involved with the improvements.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal hands over housing voucher to a recipient

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal presented the vouchers during a simple ceremony held at St. Pius Primary School in West La Penitence, Georgetown, on Monday.

One of the beneficiaries, Alpha Houston highlighted that this support would significantly enhance the community’s livelihood.

“It is something very good that they are doing for my neighbourhood. It is a while now that the avenue hasn’t gotten any improvement on the houses…I appreciate this a lot,” Houston said.

Paula Gill, another beneficiary, said the voucher has provided the financial means to repair her washroom facility and septic tank.

She expressed, “ I am pleased because it is a help for my community and our homes.”

Similarly, Catherine Whatley mentioned that it will help offset some of her expenses since her home is in dire need of repairs. She plans to start with improvements to the washroom facility.

Another recipient, Edward Walker said that the housing voucher will be utilised by his son to purchase the necessary building materials for the house.

During his remarks, Minister Croal emphasised that this programme reflects the government’s commitment to improving the lives of every Guyanese citizen.

A total of 211 people are set to benefit from this initiative. He also reminded the beneficiaries to make sure to use their vouchers when they receive them.

The first set of vouchers, each valued at $250,000, were distributed to 60 Laing Avenue residents in January. In March, an additional 32 households from Laing Avenue received their vouchers.

Since the programme’s inception, a total of 158 vouchers have been distributed to beneficiaries.

This $50 million house improvement programme for residents of Laing Avenue and Yarrow Dam was first announced by Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo in July 2023.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves, and Deputy Director of the Community Development Department at CHPA, Donell Bess-Bascom were also at the distribution exercise.

