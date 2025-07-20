APNU failed Region Six, PPP/C ready to deliver massive progress – GS Jagdeo

At a massive rally in Albion, Region Six, on Sunday, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, criticised the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) for neglecting and discriminating against the region’s residents for years.

Addressing some 35,000 supporters, Dr Jagdeo explained why this has been the case. He pointed out that because Region Six has historically been one of the most loyal strongholds for the PPP/C, APNU deliberately sidelined the area while in government, depriving the region of development and opportunity.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the mammoth crowd in Albion on Sunday

“Somehow, they believe that because it’s a PPP stronghold, they must [not invest] in this region,” the general secretary highlighted.

Dr Jagdeo recalled that while he was president, the PNC-led APNU voiced strong disapproval of the establishment of a University of Guyana (UG) branch in the region. This, he pointed out, is not the only instance of alleged discrimination against the PPP’s stronghold.

The most recent instance of glaring discrimination, the PPP’s general secretary said, was when the PNC-led APNU assumed government from 2015 to 2020.

“When they were in government, they cut the budget for this region. They stopped spending on everything that mattered in this region,” Dr Jagdeo highlighted.

Over 7,000 sugar workers who depend on the industry were sent on the breadline as a result of the coalition’s policies to shut down the Rose Hall, Skeldon, Wales and Enmore Estates.

“If you think that’s in the past, at their launch, one of the speakers said we will shut the sugar industry down and grow marijuana on the land,” the general secretary pointed out. “That is not 2020, that is not 2015, that is a couple of weeks ago.”

The farming industry was also neglected under the APNU+AFC coalition. Little to no support was given to rice farmers as the coalition government adopted the position that ‘rice is a private business.’

The PPP/C’s meeting in Albion has been described as the largest in history

In stark contrast, he said, the PPP/C administration under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has already made headway in the region’s development, and this will continue in the new term, advancing the region and its people to greater heights.

Already, the New Amsterdam Hospital is being transformed into a state-of-the-art facility, while a modern stadium is being constructed at Palmyra.

Thousands of Berbicians are also benefitting from employment opportunities through the National Pathway Programme.

“Next year, you’re going to get your electricity bill cut by 50 per cent,” he added. “We will continue to work to ensure that the cost of living comes down for everyone. Without the PPP in office, there would be no four-lane road.”

The general secretary noted that in the next term, a modern four-lane highway will be constructed from Moleson Creek to New Amsterdam, bringing relief and much better economic prospects for persons living in the region.

A modern four-lane bridge, resembling the new Demerara River Crossing, will also be constructed over the Berbice River, unlocking massive economic opportunities for residents, as well as the wider business community. Tolls will be abolished beginning in August, bringing more relief to Berbicians. A bridge from Corentyne to Suriname is also on the cards.