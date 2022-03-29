Appointment of acting commissioner; a doctrine of necessity – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the decision to appoint acting Deputy Commissioner in charge of operations, Clifton Hicken to act in the capacity of Police Commissioner is “a doctrine of necessity.”

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

The Head of State believes that it is impossible for the nation to remain without a Police Commissioner, especially since Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie will be proceeding on retirement leave within days.

President Ali made the statement Monday evening, while engaging journalists on the sidelines of the launch of the master’s degree programme in strategic development studies, at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus, Georgetown.

“There is something called the doctrine of necessity, should I allow the country to function without an acting commissioner?

There is a doctrine of necessity and in the doctrine of necessity, I appointed an acting commissioner,” Dr. Ali emphasised.

The President pointed out that there are several other senior officers in the force who will function as deputies.

“There are a number of deputies. Hicken was deputy operation, you have deputy admin, you have the crime chief and then you have (Senior Superintendent Ravindradat) Budhram,” the President added.

Hicken’s appointment takes effect on March 30, 2022.