Around 221,000 registered for cash grant in Region 4

– cheques being printed – Jagdeo

– Distribution ongoing in Regions One, Eight

Approximately 221,000 residents of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) have registered for the $100,000 cash grant, with 156,000 of those persons already verified by the Ministry of Finance.

Cheques are currently being printed, after which the distribution process should commence, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has disclosed.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jadeo

Speaking with reporters at Freedom House, Georgetown on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo outlined the process, which includes registration, verification and thirdly, the processing of cheques for distribution.

“We have started printing cheques fir those who have been verified…. Once they’re registered, they still have to go and check the database to see if there is no duplication. That is what they mean by verifying people. Once they are verified, the cheques are printed there,” he outlined at his press conference.

In addition, about 50,000 public servants and members of the disciplined services were registered. And according to him, the cheques have already been printed and will soon be distributed to various agencies.

“This should commence over the next few days and hopefully, be completed before the end of the year,” Jagdeo relayed.

Meanwhile, more than 16,000 residents of Region One (Barima-Waini) have been registered and distribution has started. Additionally, 12,000 residents in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are already enumerated and cheques are being processed.

“The registration is still ongoing in this region,” the general secretary informed.

Similarly, distribution is ongoing in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) with 6,500 eligible persons already enumerated. In Region Nine, around 16,000 residents were registered and 90 per cent of cheques have been distributed.

Distribution of the $100,000 cash grant is ongoing in Region one

To ensure every Guyanese aged 18-years and older benefit, a second phase of registration will be undertaken catering to those who were otherwise unable to register.

Meanwhile, eligible individuals in Region One and Eight have begun receiving their cheques, which are being cashed by representatives of the Bank of Guyana and the Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the ground.

When the initiative fully rolled out, approximately $60 billion will be placed into the pockets of Guyanese, signifying the government’s devotion to improving livelihoods.

This is among a plethora of initiatives, implemented by the government to support families and livelihoods, since its assumption to office in 2020.

