Arrival Day reminds us of the “importance of tradition” – Prime Minister

–Highlights invaluable contributions of East Indians to the Guyanese society

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips spoke about the importance of tradition and culture on Thursday evening, during the Indian Commemoration Trust (ICT) 22nd Annual Pushpanjali Cultural Programme in celebration of Indian Arrival Day, 2022.

The Prime Minister and his wife Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips were special guests at the event, which was held at the Indian Monument Gardens in Georgetown.

Prime Minister Phillips said that Guyana’s culture is defined by the contributions of the six races and is a rich tapestry to which East Indians have made invaluable and meaningful contributions.

“We are a nation of people who understand the concept of mutual respect and tolerance for each other’s differences. As we partake in traditions, particularly as a diverse society that encourages acceptance, celebrates diversity and promotes unity as a country. And as we look at our society, you see the landmark contributions throughout history in the areas of business, art, education, agriculture, and health sectors”.

He added: “Traditions give us identity and reinforce our values by reminding us of faith, our integrity and the ethics that guide us. Traditions encourage us to be grateful for those who came before us and the work they have done and give us the opportunity to honour those persons through our remembrance of their contribution.”

The senior government official who spoke about the continuity of cultural traditions encouraged those in attendance to use the lessons learned, through the contributions of indentured labourers, to work together cohesively.

“Today is the day to be proud of your Indian heritage, and this is a day to be a proud Guyanese. Let us honour the struggles and be grateful for the lessons that we learned across our country because of them. Let us use those lessons to remind ourselves to make positive contributions to the lives of others.”

The Prime Minister also applauded the Indian Commemoration Trust on its 22nd Indian Arrival Day Pushpanjali event while highlighting its role in promoting Indian culture.

