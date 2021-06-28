Attorney General delivers 200 food, sanitation hampers to Moraikobai

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C, on Sunday delivered some 200 food and sanitation hampers to the flood-affected village of Moraikobai, along the Mahaicony River, Region Five.

The Minister’s hamper distribution is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to support communities severely affected by the nationwide flooding. The 200 hampers were prepared by the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority.

[From left] Region Five Vice Chairman, Mr. Ryan Peters; Member of Parliament (MP), Hon Faizal Jaffarally; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall and a senior Moraikobai resident

During his meeting with residents, the Attorney General recalled that President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has declared the unprecedented flooding a national disaster. This status, the Legal Affairs Minister pointed out, now qualifies Guyana to receive international aid. He assured residents that once that materialises, they will be supported.

The Minister also spoke on issues relating to governance, current affairs and programmes and policies. He also listened to residents’ concerns and committed to addressing them.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall speaking to Moraikobai residents

Further, the Attorney General informed residents that the National Assembly this month approved a $23 billion supplementary budget – $10 billion of which has been allocated to immediate flood relief.

“Every single day, if you open the newspapers or you look at the television, you will see several of our Ministers scattered across the length and breadth of this country; meeting with people, trying to understand their needs, trying to address their concerns and carving out policies and measures to address them.”

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall engaging with a resident

The Attorney General was accompanied by Region Five geographic Member of Parliament (MP)Hon. Faizal Jaffarally. The MP reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of the riverine community.

Meanwhile, Region Five Vice Chairman Mr. Ryan Peters, assured residents that the Regional Democratic Council will work diligently to preserve and secure their livelihood.

A section of the hampers prepared for the Moraikobai residents

Only last Tuesday, the Attorney General distributed some 360 food and sanitation hampers to flood-affected residents in St. Cuthbert’s Mission, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. During that visit, the Minister committed to revisiting the community, noting that he was steadfast in building relationships in the community with aim of improving the lives of the residents.