Attorney General rejects “misinformation” over Oil Pollution Bill

−Says legislation grounded in global standards, not media spin

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has strongly criticised what he describes as a wave of misinformation surrounding the recently passed Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill 2025.

Speaking on his Issues in the News programme, AG Nandlall said public debate over the new legislation had been marked by “a deluge of misinformation, distortion, misrepresentation, misunderstanding and incoherence” since its passage in the National Assembly last Friday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall

In response, the Attorney General set out to clarify the bill’s main provisions and counter what he called deliberate attempts to mislead the public.

Legislation based on international standards

AG Nandlall emphasised that the law was drafted in line with international best practices and modelled on statutes from countries with established petroleum sections, but tailored to Guyana’s specific needs.

“This bill was drafted by experts in the United States and sent to us. It complies with all international standards and treaties relevant to the sector. After we received this bill, it spent nearly a year in Guyana, going through a process of adaptation to bring it into conformity with our local circumstances,” AG Nandlall said.

He added that the government held extensive consultations with key agencies and stakeholders, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Civil Aviation Authority, Guyana Energy Agency, Maritime Administration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the private sector.

Criticism of media coverage

The Attorney General took aim at local media, accusing some outlets of sensationalism and bias.

“I say so because Kaieteur News has had an almost obscene obsession of an inexplicable nature with the oil and gas industry. Anyone who says something critical of the industry finds themselves very easily, find him or herself very easily on the front page of the Kaieteur for days at a time. Whether you are qualified to speak on the matter or not, whether you’re somebody of substance or not,” he said.

AG Nandlall also accused Stabroek News of editorial bias, noting that the publication repeated the views of opposition MP Shurwayne Holder and commentator Christopher Ram, but failed to identify any major flaws in the legislation.

“Tried as they did, they couldn’t find a meritorious flaw in the bill,” the AG said, noting that the outlet instead criticised the government for taking too long to table the legislation.

Key provisions of the Bill

The Attorney General explained that the 39-section Oil Pollution Bill covers all critical aspects of oil pollution management. They include national emergency preparedness, mandatory contingency planning by operators, environmental restoration, liability, compensation, and criminal offences.

“This bill is a deliberate and necessary evolution of Guyana’s legislative framework. It brings our petroleum sector closer to international best practices, ensures environmental safeguards, and clarifies liability in the event of oil pollution.”

Addressing environmental concerns

AG Nandlall also responded to criticisms from environmental advocate Melinda Janke, who claimed in an open letter to President Dr Irfaan Ali, that the bill undermines existing environmental protections.

AG Nandlall dismissed these claims, highlighting Guyana’s longstanding legal commitment to environmental rights.

“We laid the foundation for environmental protection,” he said. “Let her find another Caribbean or Commonwealth constitution that guarantees a clean environment as a fundamental right like Guyana’s does.”

Legislative track record

Since taking office in 2020, AG Nandlall said the government has passed 105 pieces of legislation, including four laws directly strengthening the oil and gas sector. These include: the Local Content Act, Natural Resource Fund Act, Petroleum Activities Act, and now, the Oil Pollution Bill.

Despite ongoing criticism, the Attorney General reaffirmed the government commitment to responsible management of the country’s oil and gas resources.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

