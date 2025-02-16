Automobile Power Products – providing safety helmets complaiant with the national standard

Automobile Power Products formerly Jialing has been selling motorcycles in Guyana since 1994 along with its key accessory, safety helmets. Approximately two decades ago, the company began selling just helmets for any other pedal cyclist, motorcyclist or pillion rider in need of the safety gear. These helmets serve an important purpose of protecting riders from serious head injuries or deaths caused by accidents.

Safety helmets are among the seventeen (17) categories of products monitored by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to guarantee compliance with labelling and quality. Over the years, this company has continually registered with the GNBS as an importer of safety helmets, and has subjected numerous consignments of these protective gear to inspections by the GNBS at the time of importation.

General Manager of the company, located at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown, Anand Kalladeen noted that more road users need to be safety conscious, especially recognising the frequency of road accidents. “We’re of the opinion that safety is number one in the country. We should promote safety but sometimes you are on the road and you see many young riders being reckless. A helmet can save them from head injuries,” Kalladeen noted.

Automobile Power Products sells three types of safety helmets which are certified. These are the WLT 307 or DOT helmets which are referred to as the ‘German caps’, the WLT 128 which provides a full-face cover, and the WLT 202 which also provides partial face coverage.

The National Standard used by the GNBS to monitor this product is the GYS 9 – 17:2004 Labelling of commodities – Part 17 Labelling of protective helmets for road users. The document specifies labelling requirements for safety helmets used by pedal cyclists and motorcyclists. Utilising the requirements of the standard, the GNBS’ Product Compliance Department checks the helmets for the name of the manufacturer, country of origin, date manufactured, model number, size, mass of helmet, user instructions and certification mark. The Certification mark is a key labelling requirement since it indicates that the product was tested by a third party and deemed safe for its intended purpose.

“All of our helmets are DOT certified. It’s not just bringing a helmet but ensuring that the helmets are of quality. Every shipment that comes into the country, we have to provide the certificate to the Bureau before we get clearance,” the General Manager noted.

According to the National Standard, it is the responsibility of the manufacturer to ensure that a helmet meets the designed requirements of the sport or activity for which it is labelled as suitable. Further each helmet shall be accompanied by a brochure or swing-tag including information regarding the correct fit, correct method of adjustment or the retaining strap, cleaning methods, and the list of sizes available in the model. The recommendations to users on the hazards associated with making adjustments to the helmet and recommendations for replacement of damaged helmets should also be included.

Kalladeen emphasized that the process of annually registering with the GNBS has been simple. “It’s very easy. Once you get your documentation, everything is easy and smooth sailing. Of course, if you don’t have your documents, it’s another story but everything is above board with us,” he said.

Kalladeen urges other importers and retailers of safety helmets to get registered with the GNBS while he urges road users to acquire and wear their safety helmets. He lauded the GNBS for the work the agency has been doing over the years.

“If we do not have a standard organisation that ensures quality products are coming in, everyone will go abroad and bring whatever they want without any certification and you do not know what could happen. That is what happens with some other products,” he said.

With a total of thirty (30) staff, Automobile Power Products also provides parts, servicing, warranties and other after-sales services to ensure customer satisfaction.

The company is among five dealers of safety helmets registered with the GNBS. The Bureau urges all importers, dealers and manufacturers of the 17 categories under its ambit to get registered for 2025. For more information, call 219-0064/65/66 or WhatsApp 692-4627.

