‘B’ Field Sophia’s main access road to be upgraded

To meet the high demands of the travelling public, the Ministry of Housing and Water has announced a major upgrade to the main access road in ‘B’ Field Sophia.

Minister, Collin Croal made the announcement on Monday during a ministerial outreach to the community.

Collin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water

He said the road has deteriorated because of encroachment on the reserve, which causes traffic congestion.

The road connects Sophia to Guyhoc Park and lightens traffic congestion on Sherriff Street and Mandela Avenue in Georgetown.

“This is one of the main access roads. So, immediately the team will come back from the community development department at central housing and work with those persons that are occupying the reserves because we need much wider use of the current road… because of the traffic that is flowing here, so this road actually helps to ease traffic from going onto Sherriff Street,” the minister said.

“We have a new housing scheme that is opening at the back here [and this road], which is one of the main points of access for Cummings Lodge 1767 – 1768, [ housing development] so we will work immediately with those persons here [occupying the reserve] to have a relocation and removal on the reserve itself following our process, ” he stated further.

Ministerial outreach and road inspection in ‘B’ Field Sophia

Meanwhile, South Sophia is slated to receive major infrastructural improvement as the PPP/C Government continues its transformative agenda.

Minister Croal, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, were part of the ministerial team.

Monday’s visit was a follow-up to a meeting held by Ministers Mccoy and Walrond who also met with several residents on Saturday last, all of whom showed interest in job training and upskilling, which will be acquired through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

