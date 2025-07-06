Backpacks, books, and big relief: the “Because We Care” grant

From the bustling streets of Georgetown to the quiet savannahs of the Hinterland, parents across Guyana are breathing a little easier, thanks to the government’s “Because We Care” cash grant.

Since its reintroduction by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in 2021, following its discontinuation under the APNU+AFC Administration, the grant has increased from $19,000 to $50,000 today, steadily rising each year.

In January, the government boosted the grant with an added $5,000 uniform voucher, bringing the total to $55,000 per child. To some, that might seem insignificant, but it is not just a number. It is a new pair of shoes, a coloured textbook, a strong backpack, and a little less stress in homes across the country.

The grant’s distribution kicked off on May 12 in Regions Seven and Nine and quickly expanded nationwide.

Backed by a staggering $11 billion allocation in this year’s national budget, over 205,000 children are benefitting.

And parents? They are not shy about sharing what this grant means to them.

Jermaine Bacchus

“It’s very helpful, especially for single mothers or fathers,” says Jermaine Bacchus, a father of five before saying, “There are countless ways to utilise the grant, whether directly or indirectly.”

Tonya Lupe

For Tonya Lupe, the timing could not be better.

“My son is graduating from primary school and my daughter is graduating from nursery school, so this money is coming in real handy. I can do a lot with it because of how I’m working; it’s difficult, but when this money comes, everything is going to get done” she explained.

Others are thankful for the inclusivity of the grant, which extends support to all students, whether in public or private schools.

Trevlon Pyle

“The mere fact that it is across the board speaks volumes… It’s advantageous because if you care about all the children in Guyana, you would include all of them from all of the schools. And that’s what they did,” said Trevlon Pyle.

Rajnie Yougnath

Rajnie Yougnath, a mother preparing her daughter for Grade Six examinations, added that“When she starts her new school, I will have the money to buy everything she needs. I just have one message for the government: Ya’ll don’t stop! Keep it coming!”

Damani Moffatt

“It comes in like a saviour,” said Damani Moffatt, a taxi driver, before explaining, “I don’t really get it that much. There are so many parents like me struggling. The government did a great thing.”

Lynette George

Lynette George, from Region Eight, is raising her 13-year-old granddaughter alone after her daughter passed away six years ago.

She stated, “I’m taking care of my grandchild. She’s 13 years old now. I’m so thankful for the government because I’m getting help.”

Jacqueline Jeronimo

Jacqueline Jeronimo reflects on harder times: “During the opposition government, we were struggling. We had no grant for the children. Children were actually going to school without footwear, sometimes no bag. I’m so glad that we have it [the grant] back now,” according to her.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said these stories show that the “Because We Care” initiative is not just a slogan, but a reflection of what governance can look like when it listens and responds to the needs of its people.

With over $27 billion already distributed since its revival, the grant represents a continuous promise to Guyanese families.

And it does not end there. Free tertiary education, announced just months ago, is the latest step in the government’s long-term commitment to ease the financial burdens of families.

Lisa Baldeo

Lisa Baldeo, a mother of two, shares her gratitude: “I benefitted from the cash grant and also the free UG. I have two daughters, one in primary [school] and one at the university. It’s such a great help because I don’t have to find that financing for either of them. They’re helping from nursery all the way to university. It’s a great relief for parents.”