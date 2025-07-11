Bartica Stelling will be fully operational August 1- Min Edghill

Water transportation to Bartica, Region Seven, is set to improve significantly as the highly anticipated $553 million stelling is on track for completion by August 1.

The announcement was made by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during a site inspection on Friday.

“Works will be completed for the stelling to be fully operational by August 1,” Minister Edghill confirmed.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the Bartica Stelling on Friday

Once completed, the new stelling is expected to enhance operational efficiency, meet the growing transportation demands of the region, and promote both safety and economic development.

A key feature of the modern facility is its capacity to accommodate roll-on/roll-off ferry operations, an upgrade that will greatly improve logistics and accessibility for passengers and cargo.

Bartica stelling rails are being painted

Minister Edghill highlighted the government’s role in reviving the project after it had stalled under the previous administration.

“The modern wharf that we are about to open very, very soon was a failed project under the APNU/AFC government,” he explained.

“The contractor at that time had received almost 90 per cent of the contract sum, yet the project was far from complete. We had to start from scratch and bring it to where it is today.”

When the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government resumed office in August 2020, the project required significant intervention to meet acceptable standards and ensure value for money.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting Bartica Stelling

As part of this renewed effort, the project was retendered and awarded to K&K Construction and Hardware Supplies.

The retendering process was essential to ensure that the work would be completed to the highest standards.

The stelling will prove critical in meeting the needs of hundreds of residents and businesses that depend on it for transportation.