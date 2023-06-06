‘Because We Care’ cash grant “comes in good for a single parent” – Region Seven single father

Parents and guardians turned out in their numbers at various schools in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) to uplift their ‘Because We Care’ cash grants on Monday.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to a few parents, who said the grant is a relief and will help with the purchasing of school items for their children.

For Eon John, the cash grant will go a far way in providing for his son.

Single father Eon John

“It comes in good for a single parent, like me. Most times I have to go away to work, so now my son’s aunt can buy his school things when I’m not around. It’s beneficial, because it’s an ease on my pockets, and I’m getting some help. I won’t have to pressure myself so much, and I can even take a few days off from work because I’m getting something to help me out,” he explained.

Mother of two, Temesha Campo said the money she received ‘came at the right time’.

“The money is going to help to buy out everything for my children. It will provide a lot for their schooling, and they won’t be short of anything. I am very grateful to the government for what they are doing because it is helping me with my two children. I am very proud that I won’t have to worry about where I’m going to find money for their school things. [This money] covers both of them, and I am glad for that,” Campo related.

Another parent, Sabrina Jeffrey, added that the cash grant is a huge relief, particularly for single mothers. “I need to thank the government for this cash grant, and it’s very good that they are doing this to help single parents around Guyana. I know it is a great relief for a lot of single mothers. For me, it is a relief.”

Sabrina Jeffrey

DPI also caught up with Shebania Moses, who said the cash grant provides her children with an opportunity she did not have as a child.

Mother of four, Shebania Moses

The mother of four said, “I’m glad for it because I want my children to go to school to learn because I never had an opportunity like this. When I used to go to school it was very hard for me. So, I thank the government for this cash grant so my children can go to school.”

Over 214, 000 children attending public and private schools across the country are expected to benefit from the education grant.

The much-needed initiative was revived by the PPP/C government in 2021 and increased from $10,000 to $15,000. The grant was further increased in 2022 to $25,000, and this year the grant gives each child $35,000 in addition to $5,000 for school uniforms and other supplies.

