‘Because We Care’ cash grant is an investment in children’s futures

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud MP, says the Government remains committed to investing in the country’s education sector and youth.

The Minister She made this statement during a visit to the East Berbice-Corentyne region (Region Six) on Friday where she rolled out the ‘Because We Care’’ cash grant and school uniforms and supplies voucher programme.

“This cash grant is important to the future. And one of the most important resources of our beautiful land, the children, the young people, that’s where the investment has been made and will continue to be made by the Government of Guyana.

“We care about their education because that opportunity to access quality education and to be equipped with the tools to ensure that education is successful is made possible through this ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.”

Dr Persaud noted that this is an investment through a challenging time as many parents, teachers and children are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information, many parents praised the Government for the initiative.

Ms. Parbattie Latchman said maintaining five children in the school system over the last year was challenging since her husband was injured in an accident and was unable to provide a steady income. She thanked the Government for delivering on its promise.

“This will help me a lot because I will start buy the children’s school clothes. I feel happy and I thank the President and the Ministers.”

With two children in school, Ms. Natasha Ramnarine said she already has a list of items needed for her children’s preparations. “Me glad that everybody will get helped, it’s a great job,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jaichand Bishwanauth said the grant will come in handy to purchase school supplies for his three-year-old daughter. He said the grant will greatly assist many parents.

“They’re doing something because we can get to buy things for them because things are a bit rough right now; we don’t get jobs due to the virus…. I will take it and buy her uniform, boots, bag everything she needs to go first time at school.”

The reintroduction of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to children in public schools is another manifesto promise fulfilled by the PPP/C Government.

The grant was first introduced in 2014 valued at $10,000. However, it was discontinued under the Coalition. Additionally, the PPP/C Government has increased the school uniform and supplies voucher from $2,000 to $4,000, which is being distributed in cash this year. Each child registered in the public school system will receive $19,000. Approximately 172,000 students will benefit from the $3.2 billion programme countrywide.