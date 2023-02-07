Berbice residents receive house lots, homes

More than forty (40) residents hailing from Region Five and Region Six were allocated land and housing units on Monday.

This came as the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves led an outreach at the Regional Housing Office in New Amsterdam, Region Six. The outreach was a follow-up to a visit to the region last week by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

At the end of the outreach, the CEO stated that some twenty-four (24) Berbicians were allocated house lots at Shieldstown, Region Five and Number 76 Village, Region Six. Twenty-two (22) residents were also allocated housing units constructed by CHPA at Fort Ordnance and Hampshire, Region Six.

Land allottee, Ms. Dhanrajie Samaroo was ecstatic, as she stated the land signifies new found independence and betterment for her two children.

“It’s nice to have a piece of land that you can call your own…at least they [the children] gon glad for it, it better than paying rent” said Ms. Samaroo.

Ms. Grant, who was allocated one of the homes said, “I have four kids and paying rent ain’t easy…I feel so overwhelmed and joy that I finally acquired this”.

Meanwhile, forty-two (42) persons, who were allocated homes at Hampshire, signed up for their Agreement of Sale. The CEO stated that this is aimed at ensuring the allottees occupy their homes as soon as possible. Close to twenty-five (25) residents were also able to register for their Certificate of Title.

Scores of other persons also took the opportunity to meet with the CEO, apply for house lots, and make queries. Following several queries from informal settlers, a team from the agency is expected to conduct field visits this week.

