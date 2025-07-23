Biodiversity is foundation for food security, health and economic wellbeing – President Abinader

President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader said that biodiversity is not an option, but the foundation for food security, health and economic wellbeing.

Speaking on Wednesday at the inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit, President Abinader described biodiversity as an ethical imperative and a condition for peace and prosperity.

President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader speaking at the ACCC in Guyana

Speaking at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the Summit’s venue, President Abinader emphasised the need for financial, technical and scientific cooperation to turn the challenge into sustainable opportunities for a better future.

“That is why we propose that this crisis be recognised as a priority at the regional level, and we invite the alliance to promote joint action for immobilising scientific, technical and financial cooperation to turn this challenge into sustainable opportunities,” he pointed out during the plenary session led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The Dominican Republic leader said, “This Global Alliance for Biodiversity must transcend the declaration of principles. We need a driving force of real measures and promoting finance solutions that ensure equity for the countries of the global south and in particular for the small island developing states.”

Due to the fragility of the ecosystems, President Abinader noted that the preservation of biodiversity is more integral now than ever, adding that it is crucial for the continuity of life and the planet.

He said the summit is the beginning of a global movement that combines action and vision.

A section of the gathering at the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit on Wednesday.

Held from July 23-25, the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit is a historic international gathering of leaders, scientists, and indigenous representatives who have collaborated to coordinate global efforts to safeguard biodiversity.

The summit is a platform for international cooperation and creative solutions to safeguard 30 per cent of the world’s land and seas by 2030.