BIT training turns 165 jobseekers into skilled workers

Al Thomas Lall, one of the 165 graduates of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), is now utilising his skills as a welding fabricator, having completed a training programme, highlighting the impact of the government’s investment in technical education.

Lall, who was unemployed, said the programme ignited his passion for welding and has now led him to a good-paying job.

Al Thomas Lall

He described his experience as amazing, noting that hands-on training during the programme convinced him that welding was his calling.

He is now employed at the Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary.

On Tuesday in New Amsterdam, 80 people from Region Five and 85 from Region Six received their certificates from BIT.

Teresia De Silva, another graduate of the Electrical Installation programme, described her training experience as “great.”

Teresia De Silva

She noted that becoming an electrician was a childhood dream that she is now working towards.

Addressing the graduates, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith emphasised that the training programmes are designed to create real opportunities for Guyanese.

“We do not train just for training’s sake… every programme is designed to give an opportunity so that persons can transform their lives, the lives of their families, and their communities,” the minister stated.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith, presenting a certificate to a graduate

Over 60,000 persons have been trained through BIT in the past five years, with more than 77 per cent either gaining employment or starting their own businesses.

The minister also underscored the government’s pledge to empower young people and expand access to training, noting that Region Six is rapidly becoming a hub for development and technical education.

“More and more opportunities are being made available for our young people… we want our people to be a part of the transformation,” he said.

Because skills training is essential to Guyana’s economic trajectory, the government has allocated $2.5 billion in Budget 2026 to offset technical and vocational education across Guyana.

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, through BIT, will play a central role in implementing these programmes nationwide, ensuring access across all regions, including hinterland and riverine communities.

The allocation is intentionally structured to promote equal access and participation in the workforce, particularly for underserved groups.