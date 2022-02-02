Budget 2022 designed to help people directly -Minister Indar

The $552.9 billion budget is designed to help people directly, said Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar as the national budget debate continued at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, on Wednesday.

The minister said in the area of infrastructure, $96.1 billion is earmarked for the public works ministry. He said of that amount, $88 billion caters for capital works. This includes providing reliable energy, better roads and bridges and improved air and water travel that directly impact the people.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar

Minister Indar said the $29.4 billion budget will boost Guyana’s energy infrastructure to reduce the cost of electricity by 50 per cent.

“The energy infrastructure will see works in the hinterland communities. All of the satellite generating companies in Mahdia, Mabaruma, Linden, Lethem and others will see improved generating assets so they can have more reliable power,” he stated.

The sum of $1.1 billion is budgeted for the completion of solar farms in Bartica, Region Seven, Wakenaam, Region Three and Lethem, Region Nine. The farms will be producing 1.5 MW, 0.75 MW and 1.0 MW respectively.

Over $600 billion has been earmarked for the construction of a 1.5 MW hydropower plant at Kumu, and for rehabilitation and upgrade to 700kW capacity of the defunct Moco Moco hydropower plant in Region Nine.

Further, the sum of $1.4 billion has been budgeted for 33 MWs solar farms for Berbice, Essequibo, and Linden.

Added to that, $20.8 billion will be going to the gas to energy project which encompasses the establishment of a power plant to generate 300 MW of power as well as a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant that will cover domestic demand.

“They came to this house, the Opposition, to block that very project denying the Guyanese people cheaper energy, denying business cheaper energy. People should see what the APNU+AFC is doing. They are trying to block development but we will not allow it the Peoples Progressive Party,” Minister Indar stated.

A whopping $76.7 billion has been budgeted to improve roads and bridges countrywide. Some of the major roads that will be built include the Palmyra to Crabwood Creek highway and the Linden to Mabura road. A total of $3.4 billion is set aside for the upgrade of hinterland roads and $4.1 billion for the construction of 32 bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor.

A mammoth sum of $21.1 billion is earmarked to advance works on the New Demerara River Bridge. In November 2021, Cabinet granted its ‘no objection’ to China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to construct the bridge.

Minister Indar said constructing the bridge is a front burner issue for the PPP/C Administration. “This bridge is not just fixing travel problems; it is fixing other social problems… this bridge is a big thing for or government and we are getting it done. We are not a government that promises things and don’t get it done. We are getting it done.”

Improving access to the hinterland is also addressed in Budget 2022 whether it be air, land or sea. The minister said monies is budgeted in the Budget to build and repair both vessels and stelling that directly impact the lives of people living in the hinterland.

Additionally, the sum of $600 million will be invested to improve hinterland airstrips at Eteringbang, Karisparu, Paruima and Ekereku Bottom.“These monies are designed to spend to help with getting goods into these communities,” Minister Indar stated.

Government on January 26 presented the multi-billion-dollar budget themed ‘Steadfast against all challenges, Resolute in building our One Guyana.’