Budget 2024 to be presented to Parliament in January – VP Jagdeo

Guyana’s national fiscal plan that will outline the country’s development pathway for the year will be presented to the National Assembly in January, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has confirmed.

Vice President Jagdeo made the revelation at his first press conference for 2024 at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Bourda, Georgetown.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

“We’re working in earnest to get the budget out early so we can continue the development programme and fulfill the promises that we made to the people,” Dr Jagdeo expressed at the press briefing.

At an earlier media engagement, Dr Jagdeo highlighted that the national budget will be shaped upon two primary pillars which include the implementation of mechanisms aimed at increasing disposable income into the hands of citizens and the development of Guyana’s economic and social infrastructure.

He explained that initiatives to enhance disposable income can come in several ways, such as salary increases, additional tax reductions and providing employment opportunities.

Initiatives that will be outlined in the national budget align with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s manifesto of 2020, which laid the foundation for prosperity for all.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh successfully passed a $781.9 billion budget in February 2023 – the nation’s largest budget ever.

It imposed no new taxes and contained key policies that were geared towards enhancing disposable income including the increase in pension monies, public assistance, and the ‘Because We Care’ cash grants.

