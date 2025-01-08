Budget 2025 to address solid waste management, expand street lighting programme

The 2025 Budget will include a comprehensive programme to address solid waste management nationwide, as part of the government’s bid to enhance community livelihoods.

The national street lighting programme, which provides for the erection of street lights along the roadways in communities, will also be expanded this year.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali led a community meeting and walkabout in Foulis, on the East Coast Demerara.

This promise was made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a community engagement in Foulis, on the East Coast Demerara.

The president’s visit is part of the government’s ongoing effort to engage with communities and ensure that their key concerns are appropriately reflected in the coming budget.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking with a resident

During his visit, the president posed immediate and long terms solutions to key issues, including those related to road obstruction, dwindling burial spaces and garbage disposal.

“This year, we are putting in resources to continue the street lighting programme, so all the large communities especially will have street lights. In 2025, one of the main things we want to do for the NDCs is help them build their capacity to collect garbage. And we have to also build garbage disposal sites,” he explained.

Through the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, an additional 25 compactor garbage trucks will be procured to enhance waste management efforts.

Residents were able to raise their concerns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Some persons also requested speed bumps in the community to ensure that the roads are safer, and the president promised that this would also be addressed.

Scores of area residents came out to greet the president, interact with him and express their appreciation for the government’s timely interventions in addressing their concerns.

Bibi Lalbahadur and several other Sixth Street, Foulis residents who were delighted at the president’s visit.

Bibi Lalbahadur said that a lot has been done by the government to support the country’s youth.

“The president is doing well for everybody. I like the way things are going, and I am happy to see the president here,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another resident, Mohamed Hussein, noted that under this government, “more things are coming”.

“I am very grateful that he listened to all the concerns. I am also grateful to see that all the roads have been improving, and more infrastructure work is being done. We also have a hospital being done at Enmore now, and that’s great,” he said.

The recently completed Foulis Nursery School

Similar sentiments were expressed by the Chairman of the Paradise Housing Scheme, Seon Williams, who added that the road improvement projects have positively impacted the livelihood of residents along the East Coast.

“The government is also including small contractors, giving them the opportunity to get something in their pocket, and also give back to the community. This means more employment. I have seen that happening not only in my village, but in villages across Guyana,” Williams stated.

Foulis has recently undergone significant infrastructural development, including the rehabilitation of nearly 20 community roads.

A new nursery school has been completed and fencing is currently underway. To further enhance educational opportunities, a contract has been awarded for a new learning lab within the community and construction is set to commence soon.

“Our sports ground is also being developed…making it usable for the community, after so many years. We are entirely grateful for that,” community Councillor Vanetta Singh said.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, and Head of the Works Services Group (WSG) at the Ministry of Public Works, Ron Rahaman, were present for the outreach in Foulis.

