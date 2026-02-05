Budget 2026 creating pathways for success – MP Persaud

Member of Parliament Anand Persaud highlighted that Budget 2026 is already inspiring confidence among young people, as it expands access to training, education, and employment opportunities.

In his presentation to the National Assembly during Budget 2026 debates, MP Persaud shared the experience of meeting a 19-year-old civil engineering student from Capoey Village.

He said that the story of the young man represents the positive impact of government-supported programmes.

Government MP, Anand Persaud

The MP explained that the student, Christopher Rajanar, pursued mixology training through a programme facilitated by the Ministry of Tourism, which allowed him to earn while studying at the University of Guyana (UG) and later secured scholarships from both the Public Service Ministry and Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

“Christopher’s message to his fellow youths is to grab on to the many opportunities that are offered in Budget 2026,” MP Persaud stated.

He said the young man’s journey demonstrates that Budget 2026 offers tangible pathways for youth advancement, particularly in education and skills development.

Drawing a wider parallel, MP Persaud said the government believes in building bridges through development and opportunities, rather than creating division.

“Christopher’s story is a testament that there is something better than nothing in this budget,” he said.

MP Persaud concluded by reaffirming that Budget 2026 was crafted following wide consultations and reflects the administration’s commitment to national development under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.