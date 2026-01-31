Budget 2026 increases investment opportunities for youth, women and PLWDs

Budget 2026 is poised to deliver expanded opportunities for young people, women, and persons living with disabilities through significant investments in education, skills training, and workforce development.

Speaking during an interview on “Budget in Focus”, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith underscored that the 2026 plan reflects the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s commitment to inclusive development and transformation.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, speaking on the Budget in Focus programme

The minister explained that Budget 2026 is designed as a vehicle to fulfil promises made to the Guyanese people, with deliberate investments aimed at empowering citizens and ensuring no group is left behind, particularly as the country advances economically.

“I truly believe that this is the best time for this generation to be alive, because there are so many opportunities being offered by this government, and especially by this budget,” he said.

A key pillar of the budget is education and skills development, which the minister described as fundamental to putting people first.

A total of $183 billion has been allocated to education, with $2.5 billion invested specifically in skills training and technical and vocational education.

Director General in the Ministry of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, and BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, along with students participating in a heavy-duty machinery training course in Region Six.

The Ministry of Labour, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), will play a central role in implementing these programmes nationwide, ensuring access across all regions, including hinterland and riverine communities.

Minister Griffith emphasised that the allocation is intentionally structured to promote equal access and participation in the workforce, particularly for historically underserved groups.

“Out of that $2.5 billion, a significant portion will be dedicated directly to our young people, to women and to youth, and of course, to persons living with disabilities,” he stated.

The minister further noted that the decentralisation of training facilities allows persons in communities such as Mahdia, Port Kaituma, and Corriverton, among others, to access training opportunities without relocating, enabling them to acquire marketable skills and transition into sustainable employment or entrepreneurship.

According to the minister, these initiatives are part of a broader effort to build a skilled, inclusive workforce and cultivate a new generation of entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s development.

“We made some ambitious promises and plans to the people of Guyana. Plans to move Guyana forward, in every aspect of our economy and our people. And we promised progress, development and transformation. The 2026 budget is one step in achieving that,” he emphasised.

Budget 2026 is themed “Putting the People First”, a commitment Minister Griffith said will be evident in the tangible improvements to livelihoods and opportunities as the year progresses.