Budget 2026 puts people first, builds opportunities – MP Persaud

Member of Parliament (MP), Anand Persaud, on Thursday strongly endorsed Budget 2026, describing it as a people-centred financial plan that delivers direct benefits to households while strengthening confidence in the national economy.

Speaking during the budget debate in the National Assembly, MP Persaud congratulated Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Kumar Singh, and the Ministry of Finance for crafting what he described as an all-encompassing budget.

Government Member of Parliament, Anand Persaud

According to the MP, Budget 2026 channels hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy through tax relief, cost-cutting measures, and targeted allocations designed to make life more affordable for citizens from birth throughout their lifetime.

“This budget in its current form will bring renewed hope and increased confidence in our economy while putting hundreds of billions of dollars directly into the pockets of people and thousands into households across our country,” Persaud said.

He explained that Budget 2026 focuses on creating opportunities, supporting generational wealth, and maintaining a suite of policies that prioritise citizens at every stage of life.

Persaud also rejected claims by opposition members that the budget offers little to citizens, insisting that the measures outlined reflect the government’s long-standing commitment to putting people first.

“This is not our first time at the rodeo,” the MP said, adding that the PPP/C administration remains focused on empowering working people and improving their quality of life.”