Campbelltown village council receives tractor

-to bolster agriculture production

Residents of Campbelltown, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) now have the use of a brand-new tractor to advance their economic development.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, hands over the keys to a new tractor to Toshao of Campbelltown, Jillian Williams.

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai travelled to the village and handed over the keys to Toshao, Jillian Williams.

This is part of the Government’s drive to increase agricultural production countrywide and assist Amerindian communities to prosper.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP, presents a football to a child of Campbelltown.

Minister Sukhai highlighted that the vehicle will aid in the economic upliftment of the village.

She said, “It is for agriculture use to fetch your produce but you can use it for hire to fetch logs and for transportation so that the village can earn money.”

She also urged the village council, that will be tasked with managing the use of the tractor, to ensure that it is frequently maintained.

The new tractor for Campbelltown

“Don’t abuse this piece of machinery, it is useful for your village. So, please avoid accidents. Do not drink and drive”, Minister Sukhai said to the residents.

The Ministry has trained a tractor driver in the village to operate the vehicle.

This is part of a larger tractor distribution initiative launched by Government to increase agricultural production in the hinterland.

So far, a total of 113 tractors have been distributed across Amerindian communities.

A brush cutter and football were also handed over to the community.

ICT hubs

Meanwhile, residents across the hinterland will soon be able to be educated right in their villages, as Govenrment is sparing no effort to establish Information Communications Technology (ICT) hubs in 200 communities.

The ICT Hub in Campbelltown

During the hustings, the People’s Progressive Party Civic committed to bridging the digital divide between hinterland and the coast, including the resuscitation of the ICT hub programme started by a previous PPP/C Government.

A computer system at the ICT hub

Since returning to office, Government allocated millions of dollars to revive the programme and to date, has outfitted 25 Hubs that are fully functional. By next week, 65 ICT Hubs will be finished.

Campbelltown is one of the villages that will soon be outfitted with internet connectivity.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

