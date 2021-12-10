Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) and partners donate GY $77 Million worth of Personal Protection Equipment to the Ministry of Health, Government of Guyana.

Personal Protection Equipment including over 1.5 million of medical masks amounting to Guy$77 million dollars have been donated to Guyana’s Ministry of Health COVID Prevention Programme thanks to the generosity of Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) partners, PRIMED Medical Products, GlobalMedic and CS World Cargo.

CGCC Co-chair, Winston Kassim remarked “As a result of our bilateral partnership, we are contributing to Guyana’s COVID Prevention Programme, which is particularly significant in light of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Chamber is grateful to Rahul Singh, Executive Director of GlobalMedic, PRIMED Medical Products for providing these masks and to Chandie Singh, Director of CS World Cargo, who facilitated the processing and container shipment to Guyana”

Our CGCC CEO, Ms Treina Fiona Butts said “We must also thank the Hon. Minister Dr. Frank Anthony and the staff of Guyana’s Ministry of Health for facilitating the speedy clearance of these items so they can be distributed to Guyana’s health care facilities and workers. This is the second donation of 2021 made by the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce. The first comprised a quantity of food and sanitation items as well as monetary donations to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in June 2021.”

Dr. Narine Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health (MOH) extended heartfelt thanks to the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) for this timely contribution of medical masks and gowns.

Dr. Singh said this generous gesture will boost the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Prevention Programme, by supporting the efforts of our dedicated healthcare professionals. The use of PPEs continues to be an important factor in preventing the transmission of the SARS-COV-2 virus, especially among our frontline healthcare workers.

He indicated that the MOH looks forward to the continued support of the CGCC in any future endeavors, which would be beneficial in elevating the health status of the Guyanese people.

About Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC)

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan institution promoting and facilitating investment and trade between Guyana and Canada and Guyana and other countries. The CGCC was launched on December 4, 2020.