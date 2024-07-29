CARICOM made significant contributions in many areas – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has highlighted that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has achieved significant contributions in many areas including biodiversity, justice, climate change, agriculture, and sports.

The president delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in St George’s, Grenada, on Sunday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Grenada

“Sometimes, we do not celebrate who we are and we do not get the glamorous headlines across the world for the contributions we are making as a region. I think that if we do not correct the narrative that is sometimes used to define us, and the narrative that is used to set us in a certain frame, we will be doing a continuous injustice to those before us, those who are with us, and those who will come in the future,” the Guyanese leader underlined.

Shifting his attention to disaster, climate change, and justice, President Ali underscored that there is no stronger voice on climate change than the voices of the leaders in the region, led by Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

PM Mottley is continuously reforming the financial system regionally and elsewhere to bring climate justice to everyone.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and other officials at the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Grenada

The region continues to lead the charge on biodiversity and forestry best practices, ensuring Guyana maintains its low deforestation rate in the world.

In the sport sector the governments invested millions of dollars to host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup, ensuring that the region can experience the best sporting events.

The Caribbean region has also expanded its reach with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to build financial instruments, bringing new investments to propel developments in the region.

President Ali calledon countries to be bold and innovative while executing initiatives to drive economic growth.

Scene of the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Grenada

“…Take the risk and invest in it, so that we can end this problem in our region. Everything comes back to the government. I am bold enough to say that we can continue buying, selling, and distributing, or we can start building our productive capacity and capability in the region. But to do so, we have to start supporting what we do in the region,” President Ali underlined.

Meanwhile, the region is working collectively to rebuild its agriculture systems that were severely affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Additionally, the region has recorded over US$100 million in damages in the food sector.

As these issues are being tackled, more challenges lie ahead which can be overcome only if the community continues to work in unison.

President Ali said the region will always support peace, justice, and the equitable growth of everyone.

The regional leaders are not shying away from these challenges as initiatives are being undertaken to strengthen their economies, he added.

“What we fought for, as a people and region is sometimes forgotten…As we fight these battles, we have to fight to ensure that we build systems that work for our region and not systems that are not imposed upon us,” he emphasised.

New Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, and CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony.

The conference runs until July 30.

