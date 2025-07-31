CARPHA unveils 2025-2030 strategic plan to improve health services in Caribbean

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) officially unveiled its 2025-2030 Strategic Plan to enhance health services across the Caribbean region.

The strategic plan was formulated through a broad consultative process involving the 26 member states of CARPHA, along with regional and international development partners.

The plan forms an evidence-driven and regionally relevant roadmap aimed at tackling the region’s biggest public health threats.

Attendees at the launch of CARPHA’s strategic plan

The launch was held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, on Wednesday, under the theme “Stronger together, advancing Caribbean health through collaboration, innovation and sustainable action.”

To ensure the well-being of every Caribbean citizen, this landmark document targets the current and emerging public health needs and priorities of the CARPHA member states, including antimicrobial resistance, crime and violence as public health issues.

Six strategic priorities from the previous plan of 2018-2022 have been attained in this new document:

Health system strengthening

Safe and healthy environments

Healthy living

Strategic information for evidence-based decision-making

Partnership and resource mobilisation

Institutional capacity to support service delivery to CARPHA member states

Panel Discussion with Key stakeholders at CARPHA’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan Launch

Several distinguished guests were in attendance at the launch, including CARICOM officials, heads of agencies, chief medical officers, and other stakeholders from the various CARICOM territories.

Deputy Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr Armstrong Alexis delivered the feature address stating “ This is very significant as it comes on the backdrop of recent changes in the global economic landscape that necessitates a paradigm shift in the setting of priorities and ensuring that our institutions in the Caribbean, better position themselves to address the growing needs of our region and its people.”

A panel discussion at the event brought to the forefront the importance of partnership and regional collaborations to better serve the people.

During the discussion, CARPHA’s Executive Director, Dr Lisa Indar, underscored that “We are stronger together. We saw this during our COVID-19 response, where collaboration across borders, institutions and disciplines enabled us to navigate an unprecedented crisis.”

The launch was funded by the 11th European Development Fund (EDP) for the Prevention and Control of Outbreaks of Communicable Diseases in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Guyana has been doing its part in ensuring essential health services are readily available to all citizens countrywide. New initiatives have been rolled out to further advance the quality of health care that is readily available.

The newly launched National Suicide Surveillance System is one of the recent initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Health.