CDC dispatches relief supplies to Mahdia

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today sent a quantity of relief items to the town of Mahdia, which is currently mourning the loss of several students who perished in a dormitory fire.

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG), Comfort Sleep, Red Cross, and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) donated a variety of items such as mattresses, food items, sanitary supplies, clothing and care packages. More supplies are intended for the Region 8 town which will depart the CDC Headquarters subsequently.

The Commission expresses profound sympathy to the people of Mahdia, especially to those who have lost a loved one in the tragic incident.

A team of senior personnel including the CDC’s Director General, Col. Nazrul Hussain, has traveled to Mahdia to assess the situation and provide support.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

