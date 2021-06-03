CDC receives $11.5M, items for flood relief efforts

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Wednesday received a total of $11.5 million and Republic Bank and ExxonMobil Guyana, and a quantity of items from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to assist flood-affected persons across Guyana.

CDC’s Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig said the funds would be used to purchase cleaning agents and other items to support those most in need.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig receives the $1.5M cheque from Managing Director of Republic Bank Limited Guyana, Mr. Stephen Grell

“We have a number of needs which include cleaning and sanitation cots, beds and other supplies to support the response efforts. We also have shelters that are established.

Once we established shelters, we have to support the shelters. So, the funding utilised will definitely go to support the shelters and other needs that have been identified by the communities and the regions,” he said.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig receives a cheque from President ExxonMobil Guyana, Mr. Alistair Routledge

Republic Brank presented a cheque valued $1.5 million, while ExxonMobil contributed $10 million (US $50,000).

Managing Director of Republic Bank Limited, Mr. Stephen Grell, told DPI, “It’s always distressing to see communities in which we live in affected by flooding, so Republic Bank as a corporate citizen will always feel compelled to contribute to the recovery of these efforts and we believe partnering with the CDC is the best way to get these funds out to the affected areas.”

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig and a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

President and General Manager of ExxonMobil, Mr. Alistair Routledge said the company is pleased to donate the funds for the acquisition of goods and materials needed for the relief efforts.

Lt. Col. Craig said ExxonMobil is a valued partner of the CDC and thanked the company for the timely donation.

“Today’s donation is just a continuation of the company taking its corporate social responsibility very serious. This funding will definitely go a far way in supporting our national response to flooding across the country.”

A quantity of items donated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

The CDC also received 500 sleeping mats, 500 mosquito nets, 5000 cloth masks, and 5000 bars of soap from the UNHCR.

Over the past days, the private sector has been donating cash, foodstuff and other items to the CDC to support persons affected by the floods.

Persons or businesses desirous of making donations can contact the CDC on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500.