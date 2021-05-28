CDC to provide technical support to Bartica following flood

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lt. Col. Kester Craig has promised continued technical support to Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), to cushion the impact of the flash food in the township.

An impact assessment carried out by the CDC, found that the flood was due to heavy rainfall, coupled with above normal high tide. The assessment also provided the commission with an idea of some other challenges that caused the flood.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig handing over supplies to Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall, Town Clerk Ms. Phebe Thomas and Councillor Mr. Anthony Sunich

“So, we identified some of those issues and discussed with the Mayor and his team and also some of the technical persons from NDIA and Public Works of what are some of the actions that can be done to reduce the impact. We also supported the team with cleaning and sanitation supplies to be distributed to those residents that have been severely and directly impacted. We have also given some support to help a resident in the form of some cement and the region and mayor’s office will help support in terms of sand,” the Director General said.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig on the ground with Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall, Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Kerwin Ward and Commander of the Region, Superintendent Dion Moore

Lt. Col. Craig said he was pleased with the collective effort by the regional team to provide relief to the residents.

“I would like to commend the work of the Mayor, the Town Clerk and their team. I would also like to commend the work of the Regional Democratic Council, the REO and programme heads and the other central government organisations like the Civil Defence Commission, the Ministry of Public Works, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority,” he said.

Residents of Bartica receiving supplies

Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall said Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill has committed to address the breach at the main outfall.

Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Kerwin Ward said there is no report of flooding in the upper or middle Mazaruni district.

During its assessment, the CDC provided some 200 hampers to residents. The exercise was also supported by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.

Residents of Bartica receiving supplies

Several regions across the country are affected by flood waters due to heavy rainfall. Ministers of Government have already visited communities to assess the situation and offer support to those affected.

The CDC has issued an advisory of rainfall across all regions, until Sunday May 30, that could measure up to 4 1/2 inches in some areas.