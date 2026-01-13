Census highlights Guyana’s transformation – rising population, expanding housing, renewed confidence

The preliminary results of Guyana’s 2022 National Population and Housing Census were officially released on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, marking a major milestone in the country’s statistical and development planning process.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali received the first copy of the report from officials of the Bureau of Statistics before its public presentation.

The census, the most comprehensive data-gathering exercise conducted in the country, offers key insights into Guyana’s demographic profile, housing trends, and social development patterns.

It provides the foundation for evidence-based policymaking, guiding national planning, resource allocation, and investment decisions in both the public and private sectors.

Guyana’s population was recorded at 878,674 as of Census Day – September 15, 2022 – representing a 17.6 per cent increase from the 746,955 registered in 2012.

The Bureau of Statistics projects continued growth, estimating the population at around 956,044 by the end of 2024 — the highest level in modern history, reversing decades of population decline.

According to the Bureau, all ten administrative regions recorded population growth, with Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remaining the most populous at 347,759 persons. Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara) emerged as the second most populous region for the first time, followed by Region Six (East Berbice–Corentyne).

The data also reveal a demographic shift by gender, with males now representing 50.18 per cent of the population compared to 49.8 per cent females, reversing a previous trend in which females slightly outnumbered males.

Additionally, the proportion of foreign-born residents rose to 3.07 per cent, compared to 1.10 per cent in 2012, reflecting increased migration into Guyana amid expanding economic opportunities.

Housing and Living Conditions

The census recorded 311,742 buildings across the country in 2022, up from 219,509 in 2012, an increase of 42 per cent over the ten years. Of these, approximately 80.99 per cent were occupied, while 4.47 per cent were still under construction.

At the household level, the findings show 271,946 households, up by almost 3 per cent since 2012. The average household size declined from 3.65 to 3.23 persons, continuing a steady shift toward smaller household units.

Officials noted this trend reflects the government’s policy focus on widening homeownership, community expansion, and affordable housing access through major national housing and infrastructure programmes.

These housing statistics will serve as a key planning tool for utilities expansion, land use management, and the equitable distribution of community services nationwide. They also highlight the need for sustained investment in water, electricity, sanitation, and transportation systems to match the pace of population and housing growth.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, with officials at the release of the 2022 National Population and Housing Census on Monday

Policy and Development Significance

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said the release of the preliminary data represents an important milestone in the census process and reaffirms the government’s commitment to producing high-quality, credible official statistics.

He noted that the data will play a vital role in shaping future policy across sectors such as infrastructure, social services, and investment planning.

“The data generated from this census will form an extremely valuable tool for policymaking, particularly in guiding future infrastructure projects, social services, and national development planning,” Dr Singh said, while emphasising that accuracy, transparency, and public confidence remain central to the process.

Dr Singh also commended the Bureau of Statistics team for their professionalism and dedication, acknowledging the thousands of enumerators and technical officers who contributed to the census exercise. The preliminary findings, he said, represent the first stage of data dissemination, with detailed analytical reports to follow later this year.

The Bureau underscored that census-based information is fundamental to effective governance and long-term planning, informing decisions on education, healthcare, housing, and economic opportunities while ensuring development keeps pace with population change.