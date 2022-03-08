Chancellor to be appointed to GOAL

The Ministry of Public Service is seeking to appoint a chancellor to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) to ensure students receive guidance and support for the duration of their programme.

Speaking with DPI, GOAL Director, Professor Jacob Opadeyi explained that the ministry made the decision to stem the dropout rate.

“The ministry is about to appoint a chancellor who will talk to that person before they drop out because we want everyone to benefit from this so (if) there are chances where we can address this then we want to address it,” he said.

Director of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning , Professor Jacob Opadeyi

Director Opadeyi agreed that the journey could be difficult for some who are attempting to juggle work and studies.

“It is not easy when you want to continue to work, live a normal life and want to study. Some people have issues at home, they have issues on the job, and they cannot cope with the rigour of this programme and that is where we find persons are dropping out for various reasons,” he noted.

As such, students are being given the option to extend their programme to decrease the workload. This approach, he said, stemmed from a discussion with a student, who was overwhelmed by the workload.

The ministry is also exploring options to strengthen internet access for those interested in the programme.

“We are in discussion with the Office of the Prime Minister on how to improve internet facilities in these communities, more so their internet hubs. We are also establishing centres across the country where people can go and do the assignment to upload,” the director informed.

Dr. Opadeyi highlighted that while this is a learning experience, persons must make the sacrifice to attain additional qualifications for their benefit, as well as their children’s.

So far, the application process for the programme is progressing smoothly with over 8,000 thus far.

According to Professor Opadeyi, “some 2,000 have not submitted all of their documents but we want to give them the chances that are required. For now, we have begun reviewing the applications we have received because we do not want to wait until this process is concluded.”

This year, government has earmarked $1.3 billion to continue the programmes being offered through GOAL.

In 2021, 6,000 Guyanese were enrolled at universities in India, Germany and the Caribbean. Some 2,689 were registered at the Jain “Deemed To Be” University while 1,672 were placed at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

GOAL aims to equip citizens with the requisite skills and knowledge to become marketable for employment. It also fulfils government’s manifesto promise of providing 20,000 scholarships to in its first citizens term in office.