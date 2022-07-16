Chateau Margot, surrounding communities to see massive developments

─ Ministers Croal, Dharamlall lead community meeting

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has assured residents that huge developments in the housing and other sectors are in the pipelines for Chateau Margot, and other surrounding East Coast Demerara communities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal speaking with residents.

Minister Croal was at the time addressing a meeting in the community on Saturday. He was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

“We do have a massive plan for the East Coast Demerara already. This corridor on the East Coast, we have allocated over 4, 700 lots, in under two years since we’re back in office,” the minister said.

Hepointed to government’s continual investmentsto develop infrastructure, to meet the housing demands across the country.

Along the East Coast corridor, residents of Annandale, La Bonne Intention, Strathspey, Vigilance, Bladen Hall and Mon Repos were allocated house lots in 2021.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

Meanwhile, the housing minister has committed to addressing the issue of squatting. He urged residents to “do the right thing” and apply for house lots.

On July 21, the ministry will be seeking the approval of the National Assembly for additional resources for the continuation of works in the housing sector, Minister Croal stated.

Residents also raised issues related to road repairs, drainage and irrigation, and employment opportunities, among others.

Minister Dharamlall, in addressing the issues, reiterated the government’s commitment to community development.

Residents of East coast Demerara at the meeting.

“The development that we are planning is not development for tomorrow, the development that we’re planning is the development that will take us into the generations,” he said.

The ministers both committed to ensuring that an excavator is made available to desilt drains and to refer concerns to the requisite ministries, and agencies for follow – up.

Ministers of Government have been meeting with residents across the country as part of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to consult with citizens, to ensure that their quality of life is improved.

