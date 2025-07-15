Chief Election Officer Clarifies that Election Results Likely the Following Night

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has noted with much concern the inaccurate publication and misrepresentation of comments by some media houses in relation to the Chief Election Officer’s (CEO’s) response to queries pertaining to the earliest time the electorate can expect the declaration of results after the 1st September, 2025 elections.

While it is evident from video recordings that the CEO specifically stated that the “insofar as a declaration is concerned at the level of GECOM (at the district level), we are earmarked to have declarations done by the night of the day after elections,” there are sections of the media that reported that the declaration will be done the same night of the elections. Such reporting constitutes a clear distortion of fact which, based on public responses to such publications, have led to public anxiety and confusion.

In view of the foregoing, GECOM wishes to clarify that there are statutory requirements after the conduct of the polls and count with which GECOM must abide; including the tabulation of votes and simultaneous uploading of the Statements of Poll to GECOM’s website. GECOM is also required by law to allow political parties the opportunity to request a recount, if they so desire.

In this regard, GECOM WILL NOT be in a position to make an official declaration of the results the said night of the elections as has been erroneously published by some media houses. It is therefore of great importance for GECOM to caution media operatives to ensure that they publish accurately especially in a politically charged environment.

GECOM is fully aware and understands the anxiety of the electorate for the timely declaration of results and remains confident in its operations to ensure the delivery of a free, fair, transparent and credible elections.