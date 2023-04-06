Children awarded prizes at conclusion of kite-making workshop at North, South Sophia

Boys and girls from North and South Sophia were on Thursday awarded prizes for the ‘best kite design’ upon conclusion of a three-day kite-making workshop, organised by the Office of the Prime Minister – Department of Public Affairs, and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce in collaboration

with community leaders.

Over 200 children participated in the workshop, which was facilitated simultaneously at the North and South Sophia Community Centres.

Participants at South Sophia

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues presented the awards to winners at both sites.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some participants and winners at North Sophia, who expressed satisfaction with how their kite designs turned out.

Rron Dowers, first-place winner in the boys’ category expressed, “I am shocked. Because when I was doing this kite, in my head, I was like, is best I start over because it didn’t look good and I said just leave it. After I win even my mother was surprised.”

Minister Rodrigues presenting Rron Dowers with his trophy

Second place winner in the girls’ category, Omotala Duncan relayed, “I am very happy about it because I feel very proud of myself and it’s my first time making a kite.”

Omotala Duncan posing with her kite

Nathaniel Tyler Rosemond said, “I feel nice about my kite but even if I didn’t have the prize, I still feel nice and when I go home, my father gon fix it up for me good and I will fly it by the seawalls.”

Nathaniel Tyler Rosemond

Chairman of the North Sophia Community Development Council, Uriah France expressed appreciation for the initiative.

He said, “It was a great exercise for the kids. They learnt a lot, they worked together and it was successful. So, hopefully, the kites fly on Monday, and they’ll see how successful it was for them. We had roughly about 70 to 80 children.”

Chairman of the North Sophia Community Development Council, Uriah France

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues said she is proud that the children would have participated in the workshop.

“So, it wasn’t just a competition, having you all here participating in the workshop and building your own kites was an excellent thing and an excellent way for you to spend the last couple of days [so] congratulations to you for the interest that you have shown,” she expressed.

Minister Rodrigues interacting with children who participated in the three-day kite-making workshop at North Sophia

At the South Sophia Community Centre, she also presented prizes to the first and second-best-designed kites in both categories.

Minister Rodrigues along with the 1st and 2nd winners in both categories at South Sophia

“The fact that you all participated in this workshop over the last few days, you are all winners,” Minister Rodrigues told children gathered at the centre.

