Children’s disability grant registration begins on Wednesday

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security through the National Commission on Disability (NCD) will begin registration for the one-off cash grant of $100,000 for every child living with a disability on Wednesday at selected locations country-wide.

The one-off grant is only for children 18 years and under living with disabilities and will require them to be registered with the NCD. Persons already registered with NCD are not required to apply.

The registration exercise will be running until June 24 with offices open from 8.00 hours to 16.30 hours on weekdays and 9.00 hours to 14.00 hours on Saturday.

Parents or guardians will be required to provide a form of photo identification along with a form of identification for the child. Birth certificates will be accepted in the absence of a photo identification of the child.

Also, a detailed medical report of the child from a private or public doctor. However, if persons have not yet been assessed by a medical doctor, the registration sites will have doctors on site to evaluate the child.

For shut-in cases, the parent or guardian will need to visit the health facility where they will fill out the form and will be provided with the necessary verification methods.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, the Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud was eager to get the process underway and highlighted that this exercise is geared at capturing every single child living with disabilities.

“I want this process to be seamless and to ensure that every child living with a disability benefit. I urge parents and guardians to be proactive in going to the health centres, if their child is not already registered with the NCD or on the Ministry’s Public Assistance database. The intention of having doctors on site is to ensure that there is nothing to prevent any child living with a disability from accessing the $100,000 cash grant. We are deeply committed to serving and supporting persons living with disabilities, including children. This is in addition us proving free assistive aids, including wheelchairs, white canes and hearing aid and free technical vocational and ICT training……We will be reaching out across the country,” she said.

Minister Persaud reiterated that this is just another medium the Government of Guyana has implemented to better the lives of persons living with disabilities.

The Ministry is already in the process of completing a training centre for persons with disabilities and has already began providing training for persons living with disabilities.

Minister Persaud detailed that every step of the way in getting persons with disabilities independent was catered for including the business incubator at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute where they can learn how to bring their ideas to reality.

Persons can register at the following health facilities:

Region 1: Mabaruma Regional Hospital, Yarakita Health Post, Hosororo Health Post, Mourca/Kumaka District Hospital, Port Kaituma District Hospital, Baramita Health Post, Matthews Ridge/Pakera District Hospital

Region 2: Suddie Hospital, Charity Hospital, Windsor Castle Health Centre, Good Hope Health Centre, Anna Regina Health Centre, Dartmouth Health Centre, Yarasharima Health Post, Abrams Creek Health Post



Region 3: West Demerara Regional Hospital, Parfaite Harmony Health Centre, Parika Health Centre, Leonora Hospital, Leguan Hospital, Wakenaam Hospital



Region 4: GPHC- Audiology, Ptolemy Reid, National Commission on Disability – Croal Street, Stabroek, Cheshire Home, Supply Health Centre, Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Lusignan Health Centre, Better Hope Health Centre



Region 5: Fort Wellington District Hospital, Mahaicony Hospital



Region 6: New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, Skeldon Hospital, Port Mourant Hospital, Mibicuri Health Centre, Orealla Health Centre



Region 7: Bartica Hospital, Kamarang Hospital, Waramadong Health Post



Region 8: Mahdia Hospital, Kato Cottage Hospital, Monkey Mountain Health Centre



Region 9: Lethem Regional Hospital, Annai Health Centre, Aishalton Hospital, Karasabai Health Centre, St. Ignatius Health Centre



Region 10: Linden Hospital, Wisroc Health Centre, Kwakwani Hospital

