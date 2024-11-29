Civil Society Organisations consulted as Guyana gears up for 4th UPR Cycle

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance successfully hosted a Civil Society Consultation on November 26, 2024, as part of its preparations for Guyana’s 4th Cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR). The event served as a vital platform for engagement between the Government and civil society organizations (CSOs), aimed at shaping Guyana’s national report, which is due in January 2025.

The UPR is a key mechanism of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which enables a periodic review of the human rights records of all UN Member States. Guyana’s review in the 4th Cycle, scheduled for May 2025, offers an opportunity to report on progress made in strengthening human rights protections since the last review as well as address challenges.

Approximately 50 civil society organisations were invited and 13 participated. These included organisations working on children’s rights, women rights, the rights of indigenous peoples, LGBTQ+ rights, poverty reduction, and representatives of Guyana’s three main religious groups. Additionally, representatives of the constitutional rights commissions, the University of Guyana and members of the National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up were also present at the session to provide on-the-spot feedback and support to the CSOs.

The consultation opened with remarks from Mrs. Alicia Jerome-Reece (Special Projects Officer, MPAG) who welcomed participants and highlighted the importance of their contributions. Ms. Jean Kamau, the UN Resident Coordinator, underscored the critical role of civil society in the UPR process and reiterated that the journey towards human rights realisation is not one which can be achieved by only one actor, reinforcing the need for collaborative efforts. In her feature address, the Hon. Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to human rights and the importance of collaboration with CSOs in advancing this agenda. Minister Teixeira noted that the national report which is made on behalf of the State is not only intended to cover the work done by government but will take on an “all of society” perspective in which the achievements and progress made by all actors will take the forefront.

Participants were introduced to the timeline and expectations of the 4th UPR Cycle during a special session during which the thematic areas under review, including legal and institutional reform, child rights, gender equality, the right to development, and equality and non-discrimination were also explored. Particular attention was paid to cross-cutting issues such as corporal punishment, the death penalty, and the decriminalization of consensual same-sex relations.

The consultation featured breakout group discussions, where participants deliberated on specific themes from Guyana’s 3rd Cycle UPR recommendations. These discussions provided a space for CSOs to identify priority issues, share insights, and propose actionable recommendations.

In the afternoon, each group presented their findings and recommendations, which were further refined through interactive Q&A sessions. Anil Persaud, Senior Research Officer at the Ministry, facilitated a discussion on how these contributions would inform the national report and outlined the next steps in the UPR preparation process. The day concluded with closing remarks from Minister Teixeira, who expressed gratitude to the participants and emphasized the significance of their input in advancing Guyana’s human rights commitments. The Minister also urged the CSOs present to continue to engage and work with government to build strong working relationships in the best interest of their constituents.

The Ministry provided participants with comprehensive materials on the UPR process and established mechanisms for submitting additional feedback after the consultation. It is hoped that the CSOs present and others who were unable to attend will use this opportunity to share information on the work on their organizations on the UPR issues so that they can be included in the Guyana’s national report.

This consultation reinforced the Government’s dedication to fostering meaningful collaboration with civil society to promote and protect fundamental human rights in Guyana, especially for the most vulnerable.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance extends its appreciation to all government agencies, CSOs, and their representatives that participated in this critical process. The insights and recommendations gathered will be integral to Guyana’s efforts in meeting its international human rights obligations and advancing the well-being of all its citizens.

