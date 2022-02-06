CJIA heads Soesdyke/Timehri clean-up campaign

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIA) on Sunday, led a clean up campaign along the Timehri/Soesdyke area.

The exercise forms part of the nationwide clean up drive first undertaken in the city in early January by members of the joint services and private sector, with support from government.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP joins in the clean-up campaign

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, said despite the focus on infrastructural development, there is great need for a clean Guyana.

“We are going to build big bridges and fix roads and build buildings and do huge things but the environment is also important, cleanliness is needed so there is that multi -stakeholder approach.

We started in Georgetown, but it is across the regions that we are now working and we are cleaning up. When you exit the airport that is the first expression of Guyana and I think all Guyanese should work together to ensure that we have that impression that we give to our tourists and to our visitors, we are a clean people…

Clean up around a school, clean up around the community centre, clean up the roadsides, let’s put this country back in good shape.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP helps in the clean-up campaign

The exercise, geared at enhancing the aesthetics of the airport and surrounding areas, also saw the participation of Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, M.P. He said the accumulation of garbage is a hindrance the government is committed to mitigate.

“This area is particularly important because it is actually the gateway through our country. Thousands of visitors come through the Cheddi Jagan Airport and it is the first impression they have about our country. We want to make sure that we can bring our environment up to standard as we grow as a society. In terms of garbage and pile up in the city and elsewhere, we are demonstrating as a government, as cabinet members, how is it that we can take care of this problem and we are part of the solution.”

Clean up

Several residents along the Timehri/ Soesdyke area, were thrilled at the campaign, the first of its kind in their community.

“When I come out this morning, I noticed the police and the soldiers and I was wondering is what going on then I noticed Mr. Edghill, the airport manager and then I realise is a clean up, but is a very good thing. I never saw something like this in Timehri and it is very good. I even calling on some of the neighbours to come out and assist because it is something very good that we never see in Timehri,” says Malcom Bellasom.

Ashton Chung, a 64-year-old cyclist, who resides in Little Diamond said activities like clean up unify the nation.

“I love to see all the people of our state try to cooperate and unite together because when we do these things it brings a great health and help to our communities and also, we must teach the young generation how to keep this clean up campaign because it is a very good thought.”

Clean up

Another resident, Sidney Abraham said, “first when I just come out, I was surprised to see the big clean up campaign going on. That is very good, very good because we need a healthy environment. And this is what we supposed to do even if is not from the help of y’all that come here, we of ourselves supposed to come together and do this. It is much healthier.”

The exercise also saw the painting of roadsides and curbs along the Timehri/ Soesdyke corridor. Joining in the activity were staffers of the CJIAC, residents, members of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), along with officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Civil Defence Commission (CDC)