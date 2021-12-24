CJIA incoming passengers greeted with Guyanese hospitality

Incoming passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) were greeted with steelpan music, slices of black cake, locally produced items, and gifts for children among other tokens.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill greeting persons at the CJIA

Greeting the passengers was Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill M.P.

Many of the persons who arrived came to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones after being away for a lengthy period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ajoda Persaud

Ajoda Persaud said, “I did not spend 13 years Christmas here, so I come back to spend Christmas with my family. I have my children and grandchildren so I just feel to come enjoy them.”

Carol Rodrigues

Carol Rodrigues said, aside from visiting to spend time with family and enjoy her upcoming birthday, she is also visiting to sample Guyanese traditional Christmas food.

“I have not seen my grandmother for six years and my birthday is like three days after Christmas and I think it is going to be nice. I only came for the pepper pot to be honest and if not, I would not be here,” Rodrigues said.

Rosely Marks

Rosely Marks said visiting Guyana for the holidays is something she always does. However, this time around, she is visiting for an extra special reason.

Marks said “from 2010 to 2015 I always came when my parents were alive and I was here in March of this year, but I am celebrating my 60th birthday on December 28 so I am here to celebrate.”

Minister Edghill said he was happy to be welcoming persons returning and visiting Guyana for the first time.

“It is a tradition at the CJIA, at Christmas time, and at other occasions, as well that we provide an atmosphere of festivity and celebration. So, you see we have steelpan music at the back and all the gift items that were given out are just Guyanese products promoting Guyana and what Guyana has to offer, and it is our way of showing appreciation and saying welcome to the people as they come,” Minister Edghill said.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill greeting children at the CJIA with a gift

However, Minister Edghill said what was surprising, were the comments being made by persons upon laying eyes on the airport. He said the comments were encouraging as many spoke about the optics and the atmosphere.

“They like the fact that we are modernising the airport. One man told me, he said my girl is American and we have gone to Barbados and she has complained that every time they went to Barbados, they had to come off the plane and walk on the tarmac and go in. When they got here this afternoon, and they saw what is happening, he was so ecstatic. So, I am happy about the positive feedback. Of course, there is more to be done,” he stated.

Steelpan music at the CJIA

The welcome by CJIA is a tradition that has continued throughout the years. This is also done at other major holidays celebrated in the country where visitors get a taste of Guyanese culture.