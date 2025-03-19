CJIA terminal two negotiations enter final stage – Min Edghill

– ongoing construction on the airport progressing

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is undergoing extensive upgrades to meet international standards, with several key projects advancing.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced that negotiations for the Terminal Two contract are in their final stage.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting ongoing works at the CJIA

He made this disclosure during a meeting on Tuesday with contractors, airport engineers, and CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir.

“In the midst of all that is happening here [CJIA] we have been negotiating to bring to finality the contract for terminal two,” he stated.

The expansion includes constructing a new commercial centre, VIP lounge, upgraded tarmac or aircraft parking areas, administrative office, and an improved baggage handling facility.

The new face of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

The commercial centre is currently 80 per cent complete, with significant progress made on the first and ground floors. The contractor for the executive lounge has been approved to proceed with civil works.

Minister Edghill also revealed that a separate contract for the construction of airline services, previously removed from the main project, has recently gone out to tender and will be awarded soon.

He reaffirmed that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for the airport’s expansion remains on track, with all ongoing works set for completion no later than April 20.

Ongoing construction of the airport’s new commercial centre

“President Ali’s vision for the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is not going to be undermined in any way. As a matter, we want to see accelerated implementation,” the minister emphasised.

He highlighted the importance of the expansion in accommodating increasing passenger traffic.

Minister Edghill said the president’s projection of one million arrivals into Guyana has become a reality in 2024, with continued growth expected in 2025 for both passenger and cargo traffic.

Guyana’s eco-tourism sector is also expanding with further growth expected as the country prepares to welcome KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on June 4.

“So, there can be no slacking up,” Minister Edghill stressed.

CJIA new baggage centre taking shape

Ghir explained that the surge in passenger traffic necessitates additional space for processing travellers. The implementation of digital systems, such as electronic gates, has been beneficial.

However, he cautioned that “even that will be inadequate over time unless we have actual physical space to accommodate persons. So, these projects are critical for us.”

